$2 million Powerball ticket set to expire on December 15

INDIANAPOLIS — A winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket purchased in June in Russiaville is scheduled to expire on December 15.
The ticket, worth $2 million, was bought at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing.
The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2022, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.
All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 18 are 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.
TOP STORIES: Mooresville Police hit speeds of 110mph during pursuit that ended in deadly crash | Off-duty Stinesville reserve officer arrested in alleged OWI crash | Richard Allen charged with urder in 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams | Pstudent injured by sheriff candidate's 'accidental discharge' of weapon in Indiana classroom |