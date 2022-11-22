$2 million Powerball ticket set to expire on December 15

INDIANAPOLIS — A winning Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket purchased in June in Russiaville is scheduled to expire on December 15.

The ticket, worth $2 million, was bought at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main Street in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2022, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 18 are 10-19-40-45-58 with the Powerball of 25.