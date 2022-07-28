AG Rokita files "consumer complaint" notice to Dr. Caitlin Bernard, attorney disputes claims

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, according to attorney Kathleen DeLaney of DeLaney & DeLaney LLC, Dr. Caitlin Bernard received six “consumer complaint” notices from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R).

Bernard is the Indianapolis-based OB-GYN who recently made headlines after reports that she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. She is represented by DeLaney.

On Thursday, DeLaney released the following statement about the complaints.

“On July 26, the Office of the Indiana Attorney General sent six separate letters to Dr. Bernard initiating investigations of ‘consumer complaint’ forms. Each complaint form confirms that the person had no interaction with Dr. Bernard. The six complaints came from individuals who are residents of California, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Indiana. None of the complaints came from a ‘consumer’ who purchased any goods or services from Dr. Bernard or even from a person who has had direct communication with Dr. Bernard. The complaints are riddled with inaccuracies and rely on no first-hand knowledge. For example, one of the complaints lists a phone number for Dr. Bernard as 555-555-5555. At least one of the six people submitting a complaint has a significant criminal history.



“Unfortunately, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita continues to use his office to try and intimidate Dr. Caitlin Bernard. We urge Mr. Rokita to stop wasting taxpayer money and our time on his nonsensical campaign against Dr. Bernard for doing her job as a physician properly and in accordance with the law.” Kathleen DeLaney

Dr. Bernard filed a Notice of Tort Claim against Rokita and the Office of the Indiana Attorney General for false and defamatory statements made against her.

According to DeLaney, her office continues to explore legal remedies to hold Rokita accountable.