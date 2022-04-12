Watch
Alice Watson named new CEO of Indiana Black Expo

Tanya Mckinzie stepping down after 15 years
Provided Photo/Indiana Black Expo
Alice Watson will become the Indiana Black Expo president in January 2023.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 12:18:54-04

INDIANAPOLIS — After 15 years, Tanya Mckinzie is stepping down as the president of the Indiana Black Expo.

During her time at IBE, Mckinzie created the Education Conference, launched the Black Business Training Institute for 120 business owners in Central Indiana and more.

She says the IBE is planning on Summer Celebration at the Indiana Convention Center and American Legion Mall this year.

"We will be full fledged this year with a complete calendar," Mckinzie said. "We are very excited to be able to have our events physical and be able to celebrate with the community in person this year."

Circle City Classic is also on the calendar.

Alice Watson has been named the next CEO of IBE. Watson currently serves as IBE’s Sr. Vice President where she has led the day-to-day operations of the organization for the past 10 years.

Watson will begin her new role in January 2023.

WRTV's Rafael Sanchez spoke with Mckinzie Tuesday.

Tanya Mckinzie interview
