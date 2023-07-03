Body of juvenile recovered from Wabash River in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY — An investigation is underway after Indiana Conservation Officers recovered the body of a 15-year-old juvenile overnight from the Wabash River in Parke County.

According to officers, a group of juveniles were wading and swimming in the Wabash River on Sunday, just north of Montezuma, when Parke County 911 received a call at 7:23 p.m. about a juvenile male that went missing in the water.

Upon arrival, witnesses told Indiana Conservation Officers where to search. With the use of divers and sonar, the victim was recovered just after midnight in 7 feet of water.

An autopsy performed this morning indicates result of death is drowning.

Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Clinton Fire Department Water Rescue Team, Parke County Sheriff’s Department, Vermillion County Sheriff’s Department, and Parke County EMS.