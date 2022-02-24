Controversial bill restricting school curriculum in Indiana passes committee, advances to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — An amended version of House Bill 1134, a controversial bill aimed at restricting curricula in Indiana schools, passed in a House committee Wednesday, bringing it one step closer to becoming state law.

The House education and career development Committee passed the bill 8-5 Wednesday.

It will now go to the state Senate.

The bill seeks to limit what teachers can and cannot say about race, history and politics in classrooms and has prompted widespread criticism from Indiana educators.

"Hoosier educators, parents, students and others, from a broad cross-section of the state, made it clear in testimony and in their conversations with legislators that this bill is not necessary and will divide communities, as well as parent-teacher partnerships," the Indiana State Teacher's Association said in a statement Wednesday.

"The foundations of this bill remain grounded on a false narrative that teachers can’t be trusted. ISTA will continue to stand with the vast majority of Hoosiers to defeat this bill.”

Last Wednesday, the Senate education committee adopted an amendment that significantly scales back what was originally in the bill.

Educators, students and concerned Hoosiers waited outside the Senate chambers to testify.

Committee Chair Sen. Jeff Raatz said about 91% of those who signed up to testify were against the bill and its amendments. The rest were neutral or in support.