Controversial House education bill passes, heads to Senate

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that has been heavily criticized by teachers and civil rights groups passed the Indiana House Wednesday.

House Bill 1134 would stop educators from teaching materials where students may feel "discomfort, guilt, anguish, responsibility or any form of psychological distress.”

The bill has been called unethical and racist by critics.

HB 1134 heads to the Senate, where a bill with similar language, SB 167 already died.

WRTV has reached out to Republican Representative Tony Cook, who authored the bill, and the Indiana State Teachers Association for comment on the bill's passing. We are waiting to hear back.