Driving to Louisville will cost you a little more starting in July

INDIANAPOLIS — If you travel over the Ohio River to get to Louisville, It's going to cost you a little more starting in July.

RiverLink is raising the toll fees about 2.5 percent starting July 1.

New toll rates range from $2.52-$15.09, depending on the size of the vehicle.

INDOT uses RiverLink to handle the tolling process. RiverLink is an all-electronic tolling system, meaning there aren't lines of people stopping to pay tolls.

Tolling is in place on the Interstate 65 bridges connecting Indiana to Kentucky, including the SR 265 Lewis and Clark Bridge, the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the I-65 Kennedy Bridge.

If you have a RiverLink account with money in it, and a transponder, the money will be automatically deducted from your account. If you don't, you'll get a bill in the mail with your toll. People with a RiverLink account and a transponder will also pay a lower toll cost.

Drivers who don't pay their tolls will be charged a penalty and may face restrictions on future vehicle registrations.

For more information on RiverLink, visit RiverLink.com.

The I-64 and the U.S. 31 bridges across the Ohio River is not tolled.

The following are the toll rates for vehicles broken down by payment method: