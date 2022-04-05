Early voting now open across Indiana ahead of May primary

INDIANAPOLIS — Early voting is now underway around the state ahead of the May primary election.

In Marion County, you can vote from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at the City-County Building.

It's the only voting center open now in the county.

Starting on April 23, all other voting centers will open, even on Saturdays. There will be one in each township.

However, if you voted by mail in 2020 due to the pandemic, you won't be able to this time around unless you specifically qualify.

" In May of 2020, anybody could vote by absentee. We are back to our standard absentee ballot applications and so voting through mail, you do have to check one of (the) excuse boxes. There are at least 10 reasons why that you can vote by mail but you have to have a reason to vote by mail," said Brienne Delaney, director of elections for Marion County.

Brandon Evans, an early voter, said, "Historically I love voting early. The more people that vote early, the better off we are. I think it's part of our civic duty. “

If you plan on voting in person, be sure to bring your ID.

You can find a voting center near you in Marion County online.