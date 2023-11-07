East Central Indiana in the dark, large power outage affecting thousands

RICHMOND — A large power outage has left much of east central Indiana in the dark this morning.

According to Richmond Mayor Dave Snow and a social postby Richmond Power and Light, a major transmission issue has led to a power outage affecting their city and many surrounding cities.

At 9:15 a.m., more than 6,100 Richmond Power and Light customers were without power. By 9:45 a.m., power outages in Richmond were under 2,000 customers.

Richmond Power and Light says the outage is also in many other east central Indiana communities and eastern Ohio communities.

Indiana University East has canceled all classes until at least noon today due to the outage.

Due to the morning outage, Richmond schools dismissed all schools early.