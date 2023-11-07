Watch Now
East Central Indiana in the dark, large power outage affecting thousands

<p>ALTLANDSBERG, GERMANY - AUGUST 16: A high voltage power line tower stands near a transformer station on August 16, 2010 in Altlandsberg near Berlin, Germany. Higher energy prices drove inflation in the Euro area to an annual rate of 1.7 percent in July, the highest level in the past 20 months. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 9:24 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 09:55:05-05

RICHMOND — A large power outage has left much of east central Indiana in the dark this morning.

According to Richmond Mayor Dave Snow and a social postby Richmond Power and Light, a major transmission issue has led to a power outage affecting their city and many surrounding cities.

At 9:15 a.m., more than 6,100 Richmond Power and Light customers were without power. By 9:45 a.m., power outages in Richmond were under 2,000 customers.

Richmond Power and Light says the outage is also in many other east central Indiana communities and eastern Ohio communities.

Indiana University East has canceled all classes until at least noon today due to the outage.

Due to the morning outage, Richmond schools dismissed all schools early.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

