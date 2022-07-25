Ex-US congressman from Indiana among 9 charged in insider trading cases

NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana, technology company executives and an investment banker are among nine people charged in four separate and unrelated insider trading schemes.

The charges were announced Monday in Manhattan. Authorities planned a news conference to describe the various ways defendants allegedly used inside information to make millions of dollars illegally in the stock market.

One indictment unsealed Monday identified Stephen Buyer as someone who misappropriated secrets he learned as a consultant to make about $350,000 illegally.

Buyer was a Republican congressman from 1993 through 2011, when he served on committees with oversight over the telecommunications industry.