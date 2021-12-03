FBI Memorial Star given to family of fallen officer Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE — The children of FBI Task Force Officer and Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency, who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this year, received a special honor in his memory.

Payton and Nick Ferency were presented with the FBI Memorial Star. It is presented to a surviving relative where death has occurred in the line of duty as the direct result of an adversarial action.

Provided by FBI

Ferency was ambushed and fatally shot on July 7 at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute. Authorities say the suspect, Shane Meehan, arrived before Ferency left the building and shot the officer after he came outside.

Meehan is charged with "Premeditated Murder of a Federal Agent."

The Memorial Star is among the highest honors in the FBI.

Ferency was posthumously awarded an FBI Special Agent badge by FBI Director Christopher Wray and the Medal of Honor and the Wounded in Combat Medal by the Terre Haute Police Department.