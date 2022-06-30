LAKE COUNTY — The first case of the West Nile virus this year has been detected in a Lake County resident, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

The virus was also detected in a sample of mosquitoes collected from Steuben County.

According to IDOH, most people who are infected with the West Nile virus don't develop symptoms, but some people may experience a mild form of the illness. The symptoms can include a fever, headache, body aches, swollen lymph glands or a rash.

Some people who experience a more severe form of the virus can experience inflammation in the brain and spinal cord, muscle paralysis or even death, according to IDOH. Those who are 60 and older and those with underlying health conditions are at a higher risk for experiencing more severe symptoms.

Health officials are urging people to protect themselves against mosquito bites, especially during Fourth of July celebrations.

Other precautions people can take, according to IDOH, include:

