Fort Wayne house listing goes viral after 70s-themed photo shoot

FORT WAYNE — When Real Estate Broker Ian Barnhart entered a Fort Wayne home recently, he says it felt like he was traveling back in time.

"It's just wildly different. The architecture, the design — it's not everyday you see a mid century modern or, you know, contemporary style that hasn't been sometime remodeled in the 80s ... it was still immaculate," Barnhart said. "It kind of dawned on me, like, I need to stage it with people and deliver the full experience."

During the tour, one of the homeowners had a record spinning and the furniture and decor were in place. The home still features original furniture and shag carpeting.

Days later, costumes were ordered, models were recruited, muscle cars arrived and photographer Jason Mann helped create the 70s party-style listing photos.

"It was wild to to see it all come together, it was very crazy when we got the photos back. I was like holy cow, because while they were getting shot, there was definitely maybe some nerves as to how they're coming out, Barnhart said. "

Architect Dick Gibson designed the Frank Lloyd Wright inspired home along with hundreds of other buildings across northeast Indiana.

The home is located at 3333 Garland Avenue just north of Downtown Fort Wayne. The listing has been picked up on TikTok and HLN.

"I really wanted the estate to get the attention that I thought their dad deserved," Barnhart said. "I thought, you know, even if we don't need to help with an offer, I would just love for everybody else in the country or however far I can reach to be able to see something [Gibson] did. It's currently owned by the two sons and then the two grandsons together."

The three bedroom, two bathroom house is listed for $349,900.