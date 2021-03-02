Funeral arrangements set for 3 children killed in Miami County house fire

MIAMI COUNTY – Funeral arrangements for the three children who were killed Saturday in a house fire have been set.

Miracle Gingerich, 6, Steven Gingerich, 5, and Wilma Gingerich, 18 months, were killed Saturday morning after a fire at about 10:45 a.m. in the 13400 block of East County Road 1300 South, northeast of Kokomo.

The children were taken to local hospitals, but later died.

The viewing will be 12-8 p.m. Friday at McGrawsville Community Church at 9377 S. 300 E. Amboy, Indiana. The funeral will take place the next morning at 10 a.m., also at the church.

Miracle and Steven were students at Pipe Creek Elementary School, according to the Maconaquah School Corporation.

They were in an upstairs bedroom when their mother, who was downstairs, smelled smoke and called 911, an Indiana State Police spokesperson said. She was unable to get to the children due to the fire.

Deputies and state police troopers tried to rescue the kids when they arrived, but were also unable to, Slocum said. Firefighters used a ladder and broke a window to rescue two of the children. They then went upstairs, put out the fire, and were able to rescue the third child.

