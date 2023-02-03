General Motors to pay hourly UAW workers up to $12,750

INDIANAPOLIS — After reporting record profits, General Motors has announced that many UAW workers will receive up to $12,750 in profit sharing.

In Indiana, there are 6,157 workers across five GM facilities including locations in Kokomo, Marion and Bedford.

Checks will top at $12,750 before taxes for workers that reached 1,850 hours or more in 2022.

New: GM union employees may be eligible to get $12,75O in profit sharing after automaker reported record profits in 2022. GM websites says it employs 6,157 people in Indiana in Bedford, Fort Wayne, Kokomo and Marion. @wrtv pic.twitter.com/utf81ZEnN4 — Rafael Sánchez (@RafaelOnTV) February 3, 2023

In a statement, UAW Vice President and Director of UAW-GM Department Mike Booth said the workers have earned their share of GM's successes.

"Today UAW members who work for General Motors received the news that they may receive up to $12,750 in profit sharing. UAW members have earned their share of the company’s prosperity, and this negotiated benefit reflects that contribution. Our members are essential to the success of General Motors. UAW members bring skill, experience, and dedication to the job every day and are well deserving of today’s news. While we celebrate today, we know that there are challenges ahead. We will continue to fight for fairness and equity for all UAW-GM members."

According to the company, checks will begin being sent out on Feb. 24.