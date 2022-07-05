INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Ill.

Holcomb is asking businesses and residents across the state to lower their flags. It follows an order by President Joe Biden earlier Tuesday to fly flags on federal facilities at half-staff.

Authorities say six people were killed and more than 30 were wounded when the suspected gunman shot more than 70 rounds into a crowd Monday.

Children are among the wounded, but no children have died.

Investigators believe the 21-year-old suspect planned the shooting for weeks and legally purchased the high-power rifled used to carry out the attack, ABC News reports.

Police said the suspect wore women's clothing during the shooting to allow him to hide his facial tattoos and blend in with the crowd to flee, according to ABC News.

No motive is known, police said.