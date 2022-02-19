Hoosiers can get help filing the FAFSA on February 27

Ind. — The deadline for filing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is approaching, and an upcoming event hopes to help Hoosiers file the form.

The FAFSA form is required for students to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and federal student loans at most colleges, universities, and vocational/technical schools nationwide.

During College Goal Sunday on Feb. 27, financial aid professionals will be at 40 sites across Indiana to offer free help and guidance for students and families. The event starts at 2 p.m. local time.

Provided Graphic/College Goal Sunday

Students should attend College Goal Sunday with their parent(s) or guardian(s), and parent(s) should bring completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax returns, W-2 Forms and other 2020 income and benefits information. Students who worked should also bring their income information. Students 24 years of age or older may attend alone and bring their completed 2020 IRS 1040 tax return, W-2 Form or other 2020 income and benefits information.

Students and parent(s) are encouraged to apply for their U.S. Department of Education FSA IDs at studentaid.gov before logging in to the event.

The deadline to file the FAFSA is April 15.