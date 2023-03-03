Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Indiana among least prepared states for zombie apocalypse

Mexico Zombie Walk
Eduardo Verdugo/AP
A man dressed as a zombie poses for a photo during the annual Zombie Walk in Mexico City
Mexico Zombie Walk
Posted at 2:15 PM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 14:15:29-05

INDIANAPOLIS – The state of Indiana isn’t ready for a zombie apocalypse.

That is according to Insuranks who says nearly 10% of Americans think a zombie apocalypse in inevitable.

Their recent study found that the Hoosiers state is one of the least prepared states for the possible attack of the undead.

According to the study, Indiana ranks No. 37 is preparedness.

Wyoming ranks No. 1 and Alaska ranks No. 2 due to their advantage of not living in a populated state.

According to the study, there are benefits of living in a mountainous state in the West. You could live off the land, and with a weapon stockpile, you’d be likely to make it through the apocalypse, at least until they discover a cure.

Americans believe a shotgun to be the go-to weapon at the time of a zombie apocalypse. Many also said they’d like to have baseball bats, grenades, crossbows and katanas.

California ranks as the least ready state.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE