Indiana among least prepared states for zombie apocalypse

INDIANAPOLIS – The state of Indiana isn’t ready for a zombie apocalypse.

That is according to Insuranks who says nearly 10% of Americans think a zombie apocalypse in inevitable.

Their recent study found that the Hoosiers state is one of the least prepared states for the possible attack of the undead.

According to the study, Indiana ranks No. 37 is preparedness.

Wyoming ranks No. 1 and Alaska ranks No. 2 due to their advantage of not living in a populated state.

According to the study, there are benefits of living in a mountainous state in the West. You could live off the land, and with a weapon stockpile, you’d be likely to make it through the apocalypse, at least until they discover a cure.

Americans believe a shotgun to be the go-to weapon at the time of a zombie apocalypse. Many also said they’d like to have baseball bats, grenades, crossbows and katanas.

California ranks as the least ready state.