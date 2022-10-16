Indiana DNR celebrates Monster Fish Week

Ind. — There are more than just ghosts and goblins to scare you in Indiana this spooky season; there are also some scary looking fish.
Sunday marked the start of Monster Fish Week. Each day, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will highlight a different fish often not seen by anglers.
They started with Gar - a fish with scales, long snouts and sharp teeth.
Four species of Gar can be found in Indiana waters.
You can check the DNR's Facebook page each day to see a new monster fish. There are 211 different fish species found in Indiana.
