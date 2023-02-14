Indiana Donor Network celebrates fourth record breaking year for organ transplants

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Donor Network says 2022 was a record-breaking year in two areas related to organ and tissue donation.

For the first time, the number of transplanted organs surpassed 1,000. A total of 1,116 organs were transplanted, up from 949 in 2021.

The gifts of 1,267 tissue and cornea donor heroes resulted in 14,392 tissues recovered in 2022, including 141 hearts for valve transplant, 3,701 skin grafts and 382 corneas.

Additionally, 960,000 Indiana residents signed up to become organ and tissue donors; that's the most amount of people registered in a single year. Statewide, more than 4.3 million Hoosiers are registered donors.

Provided/Indiana Donor Network

ORGAN DONATION IMPACT: Carmel man, tissue donor honored at 2023 Rose Parade | Bryan Clauson's family continues his legacy through annual Indiana Donor Network event | Mother killed in northeast crash gives gift of life to 5 other people

If you are interested in becoming an organ donor or want to learn more, click here.

