Indiana dropping county COVID-19 risk map from website

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana health officials are dropping the state’s color-coded map that rated each county’s risk of COVID-19 spread in favor of relying on a different federal rating system.

That is one of the significant changes the Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday for its online COVID-19 dashboard.

Indiana's risk map was based on the number of new COVID-19 cases per capita and the percentage of tests confirming infections.

The map updated last week shows 87 of the state’s 92 counties at the lowest risk level.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national risk map is based on COVID-19 hospitalizations. It showed all Indiana counties at low-risk levels as of Wednesday.