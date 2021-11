Ind. — The Indiana Department of Health has reported one influenza-associated death for the week ending October 30, 2021.

According to the weekly report released November 5, the person was 65-years-old or older.

Influenza-like illness activity is minimal across the state.

A flu-related death was reported last month, but IDOH said later it happened outside the flu season.

Last year, the first death was reported the week that ended November 14.

More data on influenza in Indiana is available here.