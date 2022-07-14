INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Saturday, a new three digit number will be available for anyone to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

In Indiana, dialing 988 will connect the caller to a trained crisis specialist. The long-form phone number of 800-273-TALK will continue to be an option, and Hoosiers can also contact 211 to reach the

Be Well Crisis Helpline.

On Thursday, state leaders announced millions of dollars in funding for mental health care.

37 organizations are receiving a total of $54.8 million in Community Catalyst Grants. The grants have a goal of enhancing the quality, integration and access of mental health prevention, intervention, treatment and recovery services.

The state is also entering into an $8 million partnership with Riley Children’s Health to provide mental health services at pediatric primary care officers across the state.

"We're here for all of the children's health needs and their families. Mental health, unfortunately, is becoming more and more of a need," Gil Peri, Riley Children's Health President, said. "We know that this is a community challenge. We're going to do this together."

Riley says about 300,000 kids in Indiana are in need of mental health help.

