Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Indiana lawmakers endorse easing rules on nursing schools

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Christopher Furlong
<p>A nurse is seen at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital on March 16, 2010 in Birmingham, England.</p>
Hospitals offer big bonuses, free housing and tuition to recruit nurses
Posted at 10:29 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 22:29:31-05

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have endorsed loosening of regulations on nursing education programs in hopes of increasing the number of new nurses and helping fill thousands of open jobs.

The state Senate voted 48-0 on Thursday in favor of allowing nursing schools to increase enrollment and hire more part-time instructors if they have a high percentage of graduates passing the national nursing licensing exam.

The House approved a similar version of the bill last month. Health officials say some 4,000 nursing jobs are unfilled across the state in a shortage exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic as some nurses have quit or taken part-time jobs.

TOP STORIES: Dangerous new TikTok trend encourages teens to diagnose themselves with rare personality disorders | Delphi killings update: ISP says case could be solved in 3 years | Home health care provider ordered to pay $432K in back wages and damages | Indianapolis man dies of injuries suffered as infant in 1988 | Snake Pit returns to 2022 Indianapolis 500, but coolers won't

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!