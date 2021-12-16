Watch
Indiana Task Force 1 members returning home from Kentucky

FEMA/Photo Provided
Members of Indiana Task Force 1 conduct search and rescue operations in Mayfield, Kentucky, after devastating tornadoes.
Posted at 12:19 PM, Dec 16, 2021
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 are returning to Indiana on Thursday after they were deployed to Kentucky to help with efforts after the devastating tornadoes.

In accordance with a standard protocol, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said all members, including civilians, will be tested for COVID-19 once they return and have a mandatory 48 hour rehab period before they are allowed to return to work.

On Tuesday, the team was reassigned to Dawson Springs, Kentucky, after completing search and rescue operations at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky.

