Indiana Task Force 1 members returning home from Kentucky

INDIANAPOLIS — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 are returning to Indiana on Thursday after they were deployed to Kentucky to help with efforts after the devastating tornadoes.

In accordance with a standard protocol, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said all members, including civilians, will be tested for COVID-19 once they return and have a mandatory 48 hour rehab period before they are allowed to return to work.

On Tuesday, the team was reassigned to Dawson Springs, Kentucky, after completing search and rescue operations at a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky.