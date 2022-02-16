Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Indiana tax cut plan hits wall with state Senate opposition

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Photo
statehouse_generic.jpg
Posted at 7:03 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 19:03:43-05

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The prospects for major Indiana tax cuts dimmed further as a leading state senator said he and other senators were focused on first paying down state debts.

The Senate tax committee stripped provisions Tuesday from a House-endorsed bill that would have potentially cut more than $1 billion a year in various business and individual income taxes.

MORE | State Senate guts bill that would have restricted absentee voting in Indiana

Republican Senate leaders have said they're worried about uncertainty in the economy and want to prioritize paying off the state’s future pension obligations.

Key parts of the House plan would cut Indiana’s current individual income tax rate of 3.23% to 3% over the next four years, along with reducing several business taxes.

TOP STORIES: Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows | Carmel considering legal action against Republic Services for not picking up trash Friday | Official: Sheriff Forestal visited new jail to 'diffuse tensions' after inmate disturbance rumors | Two killed in separate crashes on interstates in Indianapolis | U.S. Marshals: suspect in Ohio 4-year-old's death may be in Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!