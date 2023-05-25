Indiana to launch Dolly Parton's Imagination Library statewide

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Facebook on Thursday his intentions to launch the Dolly Parton's Imagination Library statewide.

The post states the desire to make sure children have access to books at home and develop a love for reading before they ever step foot in a classroom.

The Imagination Library, started in Tennessee in 1995, is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five, no matter the family's income, according to their website. What grew from a local effort in Tennessee, is now a success globally, where more than 2 million books are mailed each month!