Indiana will tax loan forgiveness as income

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, similar to many other states, following the Biden administration's announcement of forgiveness last month.

The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed in an email Tuesday that residents are required to list their forgiven loans as taxable income per Indiana law.

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt cut or eliminated under President Joe Biden's plan, which is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Federal Pell Grant recipients could receive an additional $10,000 in federal forgiveness under the plan.

But depending on the state’s tax rates, the taxpayer’s other income, and the deductions and exemptions they’re able to claim, residents could owe up to several hundred additional tax dollars on the forgiven loans.

Indiana’s tax rate is 3.23%. For Hoosiers receiving $10,000 in loan forgiveness, this means they will pay up to $323 in income tax. Pell Grant recipients could owe around $646, Natalie Rodriguez, communications manager for the Department of Revenue, said via email on Tuesday.

Residents must also pay additional county taxes on the forgiven loans. In Marion County, those who received debt relief will owe an additional $202 if they received $10,000 in relief or $404 if they received $20,000 in relief.

A person living in Marion County, who received $20,000 in student loan debt relief will be taxed up to $850 for the relief.

Forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless states, including Indiana, change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans.

