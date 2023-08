INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police K-9 Koda will soon be safer on the streets thanks to the donation of a bullet and stab protective vest.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. recently made the donation.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Falco, Gary, IN- EOW 7/13/23”.

Vested Interest is a charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement.