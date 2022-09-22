Judge grants injunction preventing enforcement of Indiana's abortion restrictions

BLOOMINGTON — A special judge has granted a motion for a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against Indiana's new abortion law, effectively blocking its enforcement as the case proceeds.

Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon granted the motion Thursday, siding with several Planned Parenthood chapters who allege Senate Enrolled Act 1 violates the state constitution. It comes exactly one week after the law went into effect.

Hanlon's findings state, in part, that the law "... materially burdens Hoosier women and girls' right to bodily autonomy by making that autonomy largely contingent upon first experiencing extreme sexual violence of significant loss of physical health or death. S.B. 1 also materially burdens the bodily autonomy of Indiana's women and girls by significantly and arbitrarily limiting their access to care ..."

It continues, "... There is reasonable likelihood that this significant restriction of personal autonomy offends the liberty guarantees of the Indiana Constitution and the Plaintiffs will prevail on the merits as to their claim that S.B. 1 violates Article I & 1 of the Indiana Constitution."

PREVIOUS | Judge denies Planned Parenthood's request to prevent enforcement of Indiana abortion law

Hanlon previously denied a motion for a temporary restraining order filed by the plaintiffs, which includes several Planned Parenthood chapters.

Their lawsuit claims in part that SEA 1 would deprive abortion patients of their constitutional rights and that the limits imposed by the law are "unworkable" because physicians can't determine when in a pregnancy the exception permits abortions.

Defendants in the case include the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana and prosecutors from across the state, including ones for Marion, Hendricks, Monroe, Lake, St. Joseph, Tippecanoe and Warrick counties.

The new abortion law went into effect Sept. 15. It prevents women from having an abortion except in instances of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization or in which the mother's life is threatened.

Senate Bill 1 was signed into law on Aug. 5, making Indiana the first state in the nation to pass new legislation restriction abortion access since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision.

The Senate passed the bill with a 28-19 vote and the House passed the bill with a 62- 38 vote.

This is a developing story.