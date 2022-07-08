Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Judge lifts order against Indiana abortion procedure ban

Indiana House approves so-called 'abortion reversal' bill
John Sleezer
Indiana House approves so-called 'abortion reversal' bill
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jul 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-08 11:23:38-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge is allowing an Indiana law largely banning a second-trimester abortion procedure to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protection for abortion.

Judge Sarah Evans Barker’s order signed Thursday lifts the injunction she issued in 2019 blocking the law against the procedure that the Republican-backed legislation called “dismemberment abortion.”

The law prohibits doctors from performing dilation and evacuation abortions unless to prevent serious health risk or save the life of the mother.

A doctor violating the law could face a felony charge. The Republican-dominated Legislature is expected to consider tighter abortion laws during a special legislative session set to start July 25.

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE