Judge tosses suit claiming illegal acts by Indiana treasurer

Tom Davies/AP
Indiana state Treasurer Kelly Mitchell, left, speaks during a news conference at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis, on July 14, 2022. A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Mitchell violated state law by awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters. (AP Photo/Tom Davies)
Posted at 6:22 AM, Oct 25, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has thrown out a lawsuit claiming that Indiana’s state treasurer violated state law by awarding contracts worth more than $6 million to firms linked to her political supporters.

The lawsuit was filed by a former top office staffer whom Treasurer Kelly Mitchell fired in 2014. It claimed the Republican bypassed required approvals from other state agencies in awarding contracts for lobbying and financial services without seeking competitive bids.

Marion County Judge John Chavis issued an order last week dismissing the lawsuit, ruling that the state treasurer, as a separately elected statewide official, wasn’t required to submit contracts for approval from agencies controlled by the governor.

