Man accused of hitting, killing ISP trooper James Bailey has first court appearance

DeKALB COUNTY — The man accused of striking and killing Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey with his car last week made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Terry Sands II, of Marion, appeared in the DeKalb County Courthouse to be read the charges of murder, resisting law enforcement and operating with a controlled substance resulting in death.

WPTA

Bailey was assisting other officers with traffic backups due to weather-related crashes on I-69 near Auburn.

Walker says while Bailey was assisting with traffic, he learned about a vehicle pursuit coming in his direction. Walker says the pursuit started in the backup area.

Bailey got out of his vehicle and deployed stop sticks to try to slow down the pursuit.

Bailey was struck by the suspect and critically injured at the scene. He was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Bailey has a wife and two children. He was a 15.5 year veteran assigned to patrol duties at the Fort Wayne post, specifically in DeKalb County.

His funeral is planned for Friday in Garrett, Indiana.

Sands next court date is yet to be announced.