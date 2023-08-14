Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Multiple Indiana Task Force 1 members deployed to Hawaii

FEMA 2.jpg
FEMA
FEMA 2.jpg
FEMA 1.jpg
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 13:44:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Two members of Indiana Task Force One, including a K-9 team, will be helping with search and rescue efforts in Hawaii.

One team member is already involved in operations and the other is still on the way.

They are joining search and rescue teams from around the country who have been working since Friday evening with local responders in Maui after the devastating fire.

The death toll in Maui has climbed to 96 people and there are hundreds more still missing.

This is the deadliest natural disaster in modern United States history.

The fire scorched 2,100 acres of land and more than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE