Multiple Indiana Task Force 1 members deployed to Hawaii

INDIANAPOLIS — Two members of Indiana Task Force One, including a K-9 team, will be helping with search and rescue efforts in Hawaii.

One team member is already involved in operations and the other is still on the way.

They are joining search and rescue teams from around the country who have been working since Friday evening with local responders in Maui after the devastating fire.

The death toll in Maui has climbed to 96 people and there are hundreds more still missing.

This is the deadliest natural disaster in modern United States history.

The fire scorched 2,100 acres of land and more than 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed.