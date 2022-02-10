Watch
New studies reveal success of On My Way Pre-K in Indiana

Posted at 4:45 PM, Feb 10, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Two new studies are looking at the success of On My Way Pre-K.

The state funded grant program launched in 2015 and provides low income families the opportunity to enroll in high-quality Pre-K programs.

Purdue University's study followed nearly 400 kids in the program over multiple years and found they performed better than their peers on "general school readiness skills."

A second study from the University of Chicago compared kindergarten readiness indicators for children in the program to their peers.

Research showed “On My Way Pre-K children scored at or above national target levels on 29% of the language and literacy skills and 40% of the math skills.”

A spokesperson for the Indiana Family and Social Service Administration tells WRTV the program is funded through next school year.

Applications open in March for families. The program is for four-year-olds who are planning to start kindergarten the following year.

