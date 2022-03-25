Northern Indiana man charged in connection with Capitol riot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been arrested on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
The Indianapolis Star reports 55-year-old Jeffrey Munger of Goshen facing charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
An initial appearance for Munger was held Wednesday in U.S. District Court for Northern Indiana. Ten other people with Indiana ties have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot.
