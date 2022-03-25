Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Northern Indiana man charged in connection with Capitol riot

Boy chained to dead chicken, beaten by foster parents files lawsuit
Copyright Getty Images
Terry Ashe
<p>Gavel bearing name of Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, chairman of the joint Congressional committee investigating Iran Contra. (Photo by Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)</p>
Boy chained to dead chicken, beaten by foster parents files lawsuit
Posted at 11:49 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 23:49:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A northern Indiana man has been arrested on federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The Indianapolis Star reports 55-year-old Jeffrey Munger of Goshen facing charges including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

An initial appearance for Munger was held Wednesday in U.S. District Court for Northern Indiana. Ten other people with Indiana ties have been arrested and charged in connection with the riot.

TOP STORIES: Latest updates: Fire at Walmart distribution center in Plainfield | Child struck and killed near 21st Street and Post Road in Indianapolis | Walmart extends disaster benefits to employees at IND1 Fulfillment Center in Plainfield | Ascension St. Vincent's longest NICU patient goes home | Gov. Holcomb vetoes bill banning trans girls from girls sports

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH