Point 27 honors fallen Indiana State Master Trooper who died in the line of duty

Provided/ISP
Master Trooper James R. Bailey
Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 07, 2023
ATLANTA – Global Nonprofit Point 27 honored fallen Indiana State Master Trooper, James Bailey, who died in the line of duty on March 3.

Bailey, 50, died from his injuries after being hit by a suspect driving away from police pursuit.

To honor Bailey, Point 27 sent scripture-inscribed Thin Blue Lines Shields of Strength dog-tag necklaces to the Indiana State Police Department. They sent a scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant necklace for his wife.

Point 27 Gifts
Scripture-inscribed gifts Point 27 sends to fallen officer's agencies and families.

“It is tragic that this master trooper and his family sacrificed so much,” David Dodd, founder of Point 27, said. “We salute his courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice.”

In 2018, Point 27 began honoring every fallen officer, their agencies and families. In 2016, Point 27’s outreach expanded to include gifts of the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength for law enforcement officers.

According to Point 27, since its founding in 2014, it has gifted nearly 800,000 Shields of Strength to members of the military, first responders and law enforcement officers.

Bailey was a nearly 16-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. He was named Trooper of the Year for District 12 in 2012 and earned the combat “Action Award” in 2021.

