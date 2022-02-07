Watch
Police officer shot in Gary, search for suspect underway

Provided Photo/ABC News & WLS Chicago
Gary, Indiana Police say one of its officers was shot on Feb. 7, 2022.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 16:13:05-05

GARY — (WRTV/ABC News) The Gary Police Department says one of its officers, a 32-year veteran, was shot while responding to a shots fired call Monday.

The Associated Press identified the officer as Sgt. William Fazekas.

A manhunt is now underway for the suspect. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a male wearing all black shot the officer near 5th Avenue and Lincoln Street in Gary.

Gary Police say the officer was taken to the hospital and is stable condition. Their identity has not been released.

ABC 7 Chicago reports the Lake County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit as well as Special Operations and Patrol Units are all assisting in the search.

