RiverLink announces rise in toll prices starting July 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New toll rates will be implemented for three bridges that connect Louisville and Southern Indiana on July 1, according to an email from RiverLink.

Depending on the size of the vehicle, the rates can range from $2.40 to $14.38.

When crossing, drivers who have a good prepaid account and transponders will see the lowest toll rates and will be saving more than $2 per crossing.

Photo Provided / Riverlink New toll prices.

According to RiverLink, tolling is in place on the Interstate 65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, I-65 Kennedy Bridge, and SR 265/KY 841 Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect, Kentucky and Utica, Indiana.

The rise in tolling is used to pay for the management and operations of the bridges and roadways nearby.