Road safety tips for drivers and farmers during Harvest Season

INDIANAPOLIS — As the harvest season approaches, it is crucial to prioritize the safety of both farmers and motorists on our roadways.

Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department is promoting harvest safety on the roads.

He grew up farming and knows the dangers of the large farm equipment on the road.

“By working together, we can ensure a successful and accident-free harvest season,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt said the most important thing to have this time of year is patience. He said it’s easier for you to pull over than it is for the farmers to pull over large equipment.

“You don’t want to play chicken with farm equipment. Find a spot, pull over in a driveway just move over so the farmer can get through because he may not have the ability to pull over just anywhere,” Pruitt said.

Additionally, Indiana Farm Bureau has outlined a few road safety tips for drivers this harvest season.

Indiana Farm Bureau Harvest Rural Road Safety Tips for Drivers

