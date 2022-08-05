Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesState News

Actions

Visitation, funeral arrangements set for U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

_U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.).png
Provided/Congresswoman Jacki Walorski
U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.)<br/><br/>
_U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.).png
Posted at 12:11 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 12:11:28-04

NORTHERN INDIANA — Funeral services for Jackie Walorski, the U.S. Congresswoman from Indiana who died in a car crash, will take place next week, according to a South Bend funeral home.

Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, followed by a funeral 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, both at Granger Community Church, 630 E. University Dr., Granger, according to the website of Palmer Funeral Homes.

Walorski and three other people, including two of Walorski's staffers, died in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday on State Road 19 in Elkhart County.

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has said an SUV with Walorski inside crossed a center line and struck another car.

Her two staffers inside the vehicle with her — Emma Thomson and Zachery Potts — died, as well as Edith Schmucker, the driver of the other vehicle.

Walorski served Indiana's second Congressional district.

After authorities confirmed her death, lawmakers across the state publicly offered condolences to Walorski and her family.

The sheriff's office has asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have more information to contact them at 574-891-2300.

TOP STORIES: 3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 | What we know about the armed civilian who killed Greenwood gunman | Thousands of Kias and Hyundais may qualify for free engine replacement | Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis | WATCH: Videos taken in central Indiana show fireball meteor soar through sky

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here!