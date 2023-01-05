Watch Now
You just won the Mega Millions jackpot, here's what you can buy, Indiana edition

WRTV
Posted at 2:44 PM, Jan 05, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Congratulations! You just won the lottery.

Even reading that will likely bring chills and a head rush. Imagine if it were a reality.

This week’s Mega Millions jackpot is worth approximately $940 million.

What would you spend your money on? Is it even possible to spend all of it?

If you decide to stay in Indiana after hitting the Mega Millions, there is no shortage of places to spend your new fortune.

If you take the cash option, you would walk away with $483.5 million.

While owning the Colts or Pacers would be a little out of reach, you could certainly afford a hefty stake in the teams.

Lucas Oil Stadium was built in 2008 for about $700 million and would likely be worth more than $1 billion now so that remains out of reach as well.

The Salesforce Tower – now that is well within reach.

The state’s tallest building sold in 2021 for $192 million – so you could buy it and have nearly $300 million left over.

Christel DeHaan’s mansion, one of lore on Indianapolis’ north side costs just $14.5 million – chump change for the newest lotto winner.

You could fund the City of Carmel’s budget for about two years and still have more than $100 million remaining.

You could certainly spend that remaining $100-plus on a new car to take around the many roundabouts of central Indiana.

It might be a squeeze to fit in payment for a 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR Coupe. Recently, one sold for $142 million, according to Mercedes.

