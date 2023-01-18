2023 Indy 500 Snake Pit line up announced

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy 500 has announced the all-star lineup of electronic music artists for this year’s Snake Pit festival with headliner Kaskade joined by Subtronics, John Summit, DJ Diesel and Jauz.

The Indy 500 Snake Pit concert presented by Coors Light on Sunday, May 28 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will feature:

Headliner: Kaskade

Subtronics

John Summit

DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Jauz



“One of the biggest parties of Race Weekend is the Indy 500 Snake Pit presented by Coors Light,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The always unforgettable and epic party in the Snake Pit is a May highlight for many of our fans and an experience like no other. Music fans won’t want to miss this incredible lineup.”

Kaskade, Subtronics, John Summit, DJ Diesel, and Jauz will perform during the 107th Indy 500 presented by Gainbridge. Performances will start early in the morning on the stage located in the infield adjacent to Turn 3 of the IMS oval. IMS says set times will be announced at a later date.

General admission and VIP tickets for the Snake Pit are on sale for $50 and $155 at www.ims.com [link.brickyard.com]. VIP amenities will include access to a raised viewing platform located beside the stage, a private cash bar and private air-conditioned restrooms.

IMS says all Snake Pit ticketholders must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Indy 500 General admission ticket. Ticket holders should be prepared to show proper identification to enter the concert.

Packages that include Race Day general admission tickets are available. A package featuring general admission to the Indianapolis 500 and Snake Pit is $90, while a race general admission and Snake Pit VIP package is $195.

Snake Pit concertgoers are encouraged to buy tickets now, as prices will increase as May approaches and limited quantities of admission wristbands are available.