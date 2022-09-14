'A long time coming': Indy man hoping to improve mental health resources

INDIANAPOLIS — Quinton Holland said he is not often in his office at the Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center on Indianapolis’ Northwest side. Instead the clinical director for the mental health service provider, “Raising Baselines,” can be found in the community.

“Though these chairs are here, they’re not used as much,” Holland said.

Since starting in 2020, Raising Baselines has worked with upwards of 300 neighbors — some just one time, others long-term. The work is personal for him.

The dad of two said he started the resource in part after seeing friends and family struggle with mental health during the pandemic.

“I realized if those things are happening at home, there is going to be an increase around the city,” Holland said.

His work in the community, though, did not start during the pandemic. Holland has worked in the field since 2011 always with the focus of helping provide mental health resources in the Circle City.

Last week, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and other city leaders spoke out on a proposed pilot program involving a 24/7 mental health response team. It would be made up of trained peers, social workers and even paramedics. The team would respond to non-violent mental health 911 calls rather than the police.

PREVIOUS | Indianapolis mayor, partners announce $2 million proposal for 24-hour clinician-led response program

“It’s been a long time coming,” Holland said while applauding the initiative.

Holland notes he has been involved in other citywide mental health programs in the past.

“When you have those situations you need somebody who is probably not the police, especially in urban settings because there’s a lot of fear, a lot of anxiety,” Holland said.

He hopes, the budget, which includes, two million in funding for the team, is approved by the City-County Council next month.

“Anytime you can send a scalpel in instead of a knife, then it's going to be a better situation,” Holland said.

City leaders told WRTV the pilot program would begin early next year if the City-County budget is approved in October.