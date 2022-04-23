Beech Grove High School prom tickets sold out, students on waiting list

BEECH GROVE — There's not enough space for the number of students and their dates who want to attend the Beech Grove High School prom.

After being on sale for three weeks, prom tickets are sold out.

Superintendent Laura Hammack said this is the first time this has ever happened.

"I know a lot of the kids. Their feelings are hurt," said Debbi Khanthamany, a parent of Beech Grove high schoolers.

Julie Anderson, another parent, shared that sentiment.

"Nobody should have to worry about if there is going to be tickets at the door," Anderson said.

The situation has left some students scrambling to find a ticket to go to their junior or senior prom.

"Both of my daughters' best friends are seniors and they don't have tickets and they both already have their tickets bought. One of my daughter's friends said he has $200 for a ticket. They are doing all they can to get a ticket," said Khanthamany.

The gala is being held at the Indianapolis Artsgarden. The capacity is 300 not including chaperones.

Hammack said there are 227 11th graders and 219 12th graders at the high school. They were allowed two tickets apiece.

"And they bring a date that's well over 300 not counting juniors and their dates. At least plan for 700+. They just basically should have planned on more than 300 people period," said Anderson.

Anderson questions why a larger venue wasn't chosen.

"I mean it's heartbreaking," she said.

Anderson said her daughter already has her dress and was planning to buy a ticket at the door but tickets sold out.

"Thankfully, luckily, she was upset yesterday but she found tickets today," said Anderson.

Khanthamany was able to buy her senior's tickets already but said some students couldn't buy tickets in advance and relied on the night of.

"Some parents, it's paycheck to paycheck," she said.

The school says prom has been held at the venue for years and capacity has never been an issue. It says it's working with students to resolve this issue and encourages those with a ticket who do not want to go to prom to turn their tickets into the treasurer's office.

The school says several underclassmen have tickets to go as juniors' and seniors' dates.

Tickets are being audited to make sure students are in compliance with prom regulations.

The school says as of 4 p.m., 10 students are still on its waiting list. Some students say they didn't know there was a waiting list.

The prom is this Saturday.