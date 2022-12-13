Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesWorking For You

Actions

Carmel Fire Department offers tips, reminders for holiday decoration safety

Posted at 8:37 AM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 08:37:57-05

CARMEL — As many of us put up and leave our holiday decorations up for the next few weeks or longer, it is important to remember the potential hazards that come with it.

The Carmel Fire Department spoke with our Kelsey Anderson on Tuesday, offering tips for keeping your home safe from chances for fire.

Watch above as the department shows us just how quickly a fire from a Christmas tree can spread.

TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK TO DONATE

Working For You
If you have a problem and need help getting results, connect with WRTV by emailing us at workingforyou@rtv6.com or filling out the form below.