Carmel Fire Department offers tips, reminders for holiday decoration safety

CARMEL — As many of us put up and leave our holiday decorations up for the next few weeks or longer, it is important to remember the potential hazards that come with it.
The Carmel Fire Department spoke with our Kelsey Anderson on Tuesday, offering tips for keeping your home safe from chances for fire.
Watch above as the department shows us just how quickly a fire from a Christmas tree can spread.
