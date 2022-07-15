Watch Now
Community Compass can help you find free food assistance programs near you

It's available across Indiana
Inflation has hit a 40-year high adding to the economic strain on Hoosiers. An app called Community Compass helps Hoosiers find free food assistance programs
Posted at 10:09 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 10:10:36-04

INDIANAPOLIS - Inflation has hit a 40-year high adding to the economic strain on Hoosiers.

Alex Sindorf with Indy Hunger Network want families to know, there is an app that can help you find free food and other resources.

It's called Community Compass and can be accessed by clicking here.

Watch the video to learn more about Community Compass.

