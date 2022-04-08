Company behind HGTV's 'Good Bones' reaches settlement with EPA on violations of lead paint rule

INDIANAPOLIS — The parent company behind HGTV's Indianapolis-based home renovation show "Good Bones" will pay a $40,000 fine to the Environmental Protection Agency in a settlement stemming from allegations the company violated a federal lead paint law.

The EPA on Friday announced the settlement with Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc., founded by mother-daughter duo Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk. The agency says the company depicted violations of the Lead Renovation, Repair and Painting (RRP) Rule depicted on the show, according to a news release from the agency.

The law requires firms that repair, renovate or paint homes, child care facilities, and preschools with lead-based paint built before 1978 to use renovators who are certified by the EPA.

“Compliance with federal lead paint laws is essential to protect children across the country and is a priority for EPA,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore in a statement. “With so many people watching TV shows like these for tips on remodeling their own homes, it’s extremely important for these shows to demonstrate lead-safe work practices.”

The EPA alleges that Two Chicks and a Hammer violated the law when renovating three different Indianapolis homes. The company has since obtained EPA certification and has agreed to comply with the RRP Rule on future projects.

Also under the settlement, the company will have to produce a video about renovations involving lead-based paint and another about protecting children from lead exposure.

The EPA designated the reduction of childhood lead exposures as a high priority for the fiscal years 2020-2023.

This is not the first time the agency has settled other cases involving alleged violations of the RRP Rule with HGTV programs. It has previously settled matters with Magnolia Homes, Texas Flip N Move, and Rehab Addict and Bargain Mansions.

WRTV has reached out to representatives with Two Chicks and a Hammer and HGTV but has not heard back.