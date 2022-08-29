Emergency complaint filed to stop water shutoff at 4 Indianapolis apartment complexes

INDIANAPOLIS — New developments have come out for residents at four Indianapolis apartment complexes at risk of having their utilities disconnected once again.

In July, Citizen's Energy notified residents the utilities would be shut off on September 30, if the property owners, JPC Affordable Housing and Berkley Commons LLC doesn't pay the bills, exceeding $1.8 million.

Now, the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County has filed an emergency complaint with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The complaint states, "Citizens Water is using thousands of innocent residents as pawns in it's economic dispute with the landlords. The impending mass-scale water disconnection of 2,000+ individuals and innocent residents is unsafe, unreasonable and unjustly discriminatory and is an abuse of citizens position as a public charitable trust."

Citizens Energy states it's working with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and is focused on reaching an agreement with the property owners.

Full statement:

"Citizens Energy Group is actively negotiating with JPC Affordable Housing to reach a settlement agreement on their more than $1.8 million of past due utility debt that has been accumulated over the past 18 months. Our goal throughout this period has been to secure an agreement with JPC that ensures continued utility service to their four apartment properties while protecting Citizens’ customer base from the full cost of JPC’s past due utility debt. Citizens recognizes the hardship utility disconnections cause and that’s why the utility is a leader in ensuring financial assistance to customers, especially over the past two years as many customers have struggled with the hardships of high inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic."

On Thursday, the Marion County Health and Hospital Corporation (MCHHC) filed complaints with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) seeking to prevent utility disconnections at JPC Affordable Housing’s four apartment properties in Indianapolis. MCHHC also is asking the IURC to suspend Citizens’ Terms and Conditions of service to prevent utility disconnections at other single-metered apartment properties.

Citizens has fully informed the IURC about our actions related to the billing dispute with JPC over the past 18 months. In the days ahead, we will continue to keep our focus on completing an agreement with JPC.