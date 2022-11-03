Family looking for answers three years after double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday marks three years since Rossy Medina-Saravia and German Orantes were killed in their Westside home. The young couple was engaged to be married. Rossy was 19, German was 21.

"She was loving. She was about her family. Always going out of her way for other people, for her niece and nephew," Rossy's sister, Josmira Medina, said of her sister.

German's family also describes him as a family man.

"He was very kind and humble. Very wonderful young man. We miss him a lot," his sister, Ana Orantes said.

On the anniversary of the couple's deaths, the families gather at the place where German and Rossy rest together for eternity.

"It's been hard. She was my little sister," Josmira said.

"My mother misses him every single day. It's the worst nightmare we ever had to go through as a family," Ana said.

In the midst of their grief, the families also feel anger. No arrest has been made in the case. As time goes on, the investigation feels halted.

"At first, we were hearing from them, we were hearing from IMPD, after a while, we don't get calls," Josmira said. "We feel like just another file on the desk."

The Orantes family echoes Josmira's frustrations. The families hired their own investigators and are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"They were gunned down in their home in a small community. Multiple shots. So I don't understand how nobody heard anything, nobody saw anything," German's brother Carlos Orantes said.

"What is it was you? What if it was your family? If you know anything, even if you think it's irrelevant, please call," Josmira said. "It is important, not only for the family, but for everybody, just to show that there is justice. And we're waiting on that. We're hoping that justice is served."

If you have information that could help the case, you can call Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS. The families have also provided a tip line through their investigators. That number is (317) 675-6701. Calls to both numbers can remain anonymous.

WRTV reached out to IMPD for an update on the investigation. We have not received a response.